Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.
Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals their only lead in the game with his sixth-inning blast off Logan Webb. That snapped an 11-game homer drought for Goldschmidt. The first baseman has had an unsteady start to June, but he's still slashing .286/.380/.492 with 11 homers, 30 RBI, 43 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 65 contests.
