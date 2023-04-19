Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was Goldschmidt's first multi-hit outing in his last five games. He took Drey Jameson deep for a solo shot in the first inning. The power isn't up to last year's standard for Goldschmidt, but he's slashing a strong .328/.449/.516 with two homers, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and two stolen bases over 17 contests.