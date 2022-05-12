Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Baltimore.
Goldschmidt appeared as the designated hitter Thursday, receiving a break from the field for the second time this season. After popping out and striking out twice in his first three plate appearances, he singled and stole a base in the eighth as the Cardinals attempted a comeback. In May, the veteran has been excellent, slashing .314/.442/.514 with eight walks in 10 games. The stolen base was his third on the season and, while he's no longer a threat for 20 steals in a season, the 34-year-old is still capable of reaching double-digit thefts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in three runs•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep in victory•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives first day off•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in Friday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues red-hot stretch•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight•