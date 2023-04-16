Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Goldschmidt saw a six-game hitting streak end Friday, but he bounced back quickly. He also had a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning to briefly put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. The first baseman is enjoying a productive start to the season, slashing .327/.456/.473 with a home run, two steals, eight RBI and eight runs scored over 15 contests.