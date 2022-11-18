Goldschmidt was named the 2022 NL MVP on Thursday.
Goldschmidt -- a seven-time All-Star -- earned his first MVP award after mashing 35 home runs and tallying over 100 RBI and runs in a single season for the first time since 2017. Paired with strong plate discipline, he also managed a 177 wRC+ -- the highest mark in the National League and third-highest among all hitters. In total, Goldschmidt earned 380 votes, well out-pacing Manny Machado, who finished second with 291 votes.
