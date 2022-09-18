Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.
Goldschmidt started the past six games and will receive a day off after he posted a .273/.360/.409 slash line with three doubles, three RBI and two runs. Albert Pujols will take over at first base while Nolan Arenado rests his legs as the designated hitter.
