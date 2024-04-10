Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
It's a routine day off for Goldschmidt, who has just one hit in his last four games and is sporting a .544 OPS so far this season. Alec Burleson will fill in for Goldschmidt at first base Wednesday.
