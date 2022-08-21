Goldschmidt went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional run and RBI in a 16-7 win against the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt singled home a run in the third inning while adding a single and a three-run home run in the ninth to cap an eight-run inning. The 34-year-old has compiled a solid five-game hitting streak, during which he's batted 12-for-20 with three doubles and two homers to boost his average from .328 to a league-leading .341 in addition to posting a league-best .422 slugging 1.052 OPS.