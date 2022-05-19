Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and two additional RBI during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Goldschmidt tied the game at two in the third with a solo blast and gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in the fifth with an RBI double. The slugger added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the seventh and a game-tying RBI single in the ninth. Goldschmidt finishes the four-game series with eight hits, two home runs and eight RBI.