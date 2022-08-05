Goldschmidt went 3-for-8 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.
Goldschmidt was part of the Cardinals' seventh-inning rally in the matinee, and he got aboard three times in a less dramatic win in the nightcap. The first baseman has hit .351 (13-for-37) with six long balls in nine contests since the All-Star break. For the season, he's produced a .332/.413/.614 slash line, 26 homers, 82 RBI, 72 runs scored and five stolen bases in 99 games.
