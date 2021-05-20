Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.
It's the third three-hit performance in May for the veteran slugger, as he puts a sluggish April behind him. Goldschmidt is slashing .317/.377/.524 on the month with three homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs through 16 games.
