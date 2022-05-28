Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI in Saturday's victory over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt launched a three-run homer off Adrian Houser in the third frame before later adding two singles and another RBI. The long ball was his 10th of the season and he has now gone deep in three consecutive games and four of his last five contests overall. Since May 13, Goldschmidt has batted .475 with eight homers, 25 RBI and 12 runs over 14 games. The 34-year-old is having a superb season overall, producing a .355/.420/.622 slash line over 172 at-bats, which represent career bests at average and slugging percentage.