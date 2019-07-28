Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Ties franchise record homer streak
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
The first baseman has now gone deep in six straight games, tying the Cards' club record shared by Mark McGwire and Matt Carpenter. Goldschmidt will look to claim the franchise record for himself in Sunday's series finale -- while facing his former teammate Wade Miley, who made his big-league debut for Arizona alongside Goldschmidt back in 2011.
