Goldschmidt (back) will re-evaluated Friday "and in the days to come," Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Goldschmidt was held out of the lineup Thursday after his back locked up on him. He's officially considered day-to-day, and manager Mike Shildt's comments suggest his absence may extend for several games. If that is the case, John Nogowski and Matt Carpenter are candidates to take over duties at first base.