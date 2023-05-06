Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Goldschmidt has opened May by going 6-for-17 (.353) with four doubles over four contests. The first baseman is now slashing .312/.403/.520 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, 14 doubles and three stolen bases through 32 games on the season. He's still one of the best hitters in the majors at age 35, though his power has yet to show up in full force so far.