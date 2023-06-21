Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, and he has six multi-hit efforts in that span while batting .349 (15-for-43). The first baseman's steal was his eighth of the season, surpassing his total of seven for all of 2022. He's slashing .291/.382/.500 with 13 homers, 38 RBI, 48 runs scored and 20 doubles over 72 contests -- numbers in line with his 2021 production, though they look worse compared to his 2022 MVP season.