Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first frame before ripping an RBI single off Trevor Gott in the top of the fifth and stealing second base. He later added a double in the seventh inning, which was 41st two-bagger of the year. Goldschmidt came into Tuesday's contest in a 4-for-27 cold spell over his previous seven games, but he still owns a .318 average with 35 homers, 114 RBI, 103 runs and seven stolen bases over 146 games in 2022.