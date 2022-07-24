Goldschmidt, who is starting at first base Sunday versus the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game set against the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goldschmidt has homered in three straight games and will have a chance to build on that streak Sunday, but he won't be able to travel with the team to Toronto since he's apparently unvaccinated. Nolan Arenado will also be unavailable, leaving St. Louis without its best two players for the two-game set. A move to the restricted list will come ahead of Tuesday's series opener.