Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.
The veteran first baseman's seventh homer of the season was a dramatic one, as he ripped a Ryan Borucki slider down the left-field line for a walkoff slam in the 10th inning. Goldschmidt also extended his hitting streak to 15 games in the process, a stretch during which he's slashing .438/.456/.859 with five home runs and 22 RBI.
