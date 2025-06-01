Pages is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game versus the Rangers.

Pages had seemed destined for a reserve role once Ivan Herrera returned from the 10-day injured list back on May 9. However, Herrera has been used as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, while Pages has started at catcher in 14 of 21 contests over that span. Despite the regular playing time, Pages isn't much of a fantasy option even in two-catcher leagues, as most of his value to St. Louis comes from his defense.