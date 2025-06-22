Cardinals' Pedro Pages: Getting rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pages is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Pages will get some rest after he started behind the plate in each of the Cardinals' last three games. Yohel Pozo will draw the start at catcher and will form a battery with right-hander Miles Mikolas.
