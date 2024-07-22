Pages will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Even though his playing time has remained more sporadic in recent weeks following top backstop Willson Contreras' return from the injured list June 24, Pages has continued to hold his own at the plate when included in the lineup. He'll take a nine-game hitting streak into the series opener in Pittsburgh, though only two of the 11 hits he's recorded during that stretch have gone for extra bases.