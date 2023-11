The Cardinals selected Pages to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old catcher delivered a solid .806 OPS with 16 home runs and 72 RBI over 117 games this past season at Double-A Springfield. With a 40-man roster spot, Pages is now protected from being selected in next month's Rule 5 Draft.