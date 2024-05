Pages will be optioned to Triple-A Memphis prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

He was up as a third catcher for a bit but will clear out to make room for Dylan Carlson's (shoulder) return from the injured list. Pages is 0-for-2 in four plate appearances with the big club, although he did have a go-ahead sac fly in the ninth inning of a comeback win over the Tigers earlier this week.