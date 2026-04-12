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section: | slug: cardinals-pedro-pages-idle-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Cardinals' Pedro Pages: Idle Sunday
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1 min read
Pages is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Pages will rest up for the series finale after he started behind the dish Friday and Saturday. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Sunday.
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