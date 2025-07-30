Pages is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Pages will get a breather for the series finale while Yohel Pozo receives a turn at catcher Wednesday. Though the Cardinals appear to have ruled out Ivan Herrera from playing behind the plate anytime soon, Pages' grasp on the No. 1 catcher role appears to be slipping. He's getting on base at a .147 clip and hasn't produced an extra-base hit in 10 games since the All-Star break, with his offensive struggles opening the door for Pozo to pick up more playing time.