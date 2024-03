The Cardinals optioned Pages to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pages slashed .240/.367/.440 across 30 plate appearances this spring, but he will have to keep waiting for his call up to the majors with Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera already in the Cards' catcher room. The 25-year-old Pages will be returning to Memphis for the first time since 2022, when he turned in a .640 OPS and 17 RBI across 172 plate appearances.