Pages went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Pages has homered in two of his last three games, and his second-inning blast was all the run support Miles Mikolas needed in Sunday's win. It's been a challenging first season for Pages, who has a .132/.239/.316 slash line over 46 plate appearances, but he's received more playing time this week, at the expense of Ivan Herrera.