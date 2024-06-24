Pages went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

The steal was the first of Pages' young career, and Sunday also saw the rookie catcher log his first multi-hit effort. He's hit safely in six of his last 10 games, going 7-for-33 (.212) in that span to lift his season slash line to .155/.227/.276 over 66 plate appearances. Pages has seen a majority of the playing time at catcher lately, as Ivan Herrera was battling back tightness that ultimately landed him on the injured list. Pages is expected to slip back into a backup role when Willson Contreras (forearm) returns, though it's possible Pages maintains some steady playing time since the Cardinals value his defensive skills.