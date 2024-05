Pages will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

With Willson Contreras (forearm) set to miss the next couple of months, Pages will come up from the minors to serve as the backup catcher to Ivan Herrera. Pages has played in just six games at Triple-A this season, going 4-for-18 with a homer and two RBI, and he'll likely only draw an occasional start while with the Cardinals.