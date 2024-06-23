Pages will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Pages had already worked his way into a regular role behind plate versus left-handed pitching while Ivan Herrera served as St. Louis' designated hitter in those matchups, but Pages will stick in the lineup against a right-hander (Logan Webb) on Sunday for the fourth straight contest. With Herrera going on the injured list Saturday with lower-back tightness, Pages will serve as the Cardinals' No. 1 backstop, but his reign atop the depth chart could be short-lived. Willson Contreras (forearm) made his fifth rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Memphis and could be ready to return from the 10-day IL and reclaim the No. 1 role for St. Louis as soon as Monday versus Atlanta.