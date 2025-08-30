Pages went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The backstop gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead when he took Zack Littell deep in the second inning. Pages has been splitting the workload at catcher with Yohel Pozo (concussion), and he could see a bump in playing time while Jimmy Crooks is getting his first look at the big leagues as the team's No. 2 option. Over 16 games in August, Pages is slashing an impressive .352/.407/.648 with four of his 10 homers on the season, along with nine runs and 14 RBI.