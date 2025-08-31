Pages is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Pages will get a breather for the series finale after he had started behind the dish in three of the Cardinals' previous four contests. After being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jimmy Crooks will step in behind the dish in place of Pages for his first MLB start Sunday. With the 68-69 Cardinals fading from playoff contention, Pages could be at risk of losing playing time down the stretch to Crooks, who is regarded as one of the organization's top prospects and offers a higher offensive ceiling.