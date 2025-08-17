Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-8 loss against the Yankees.

Pages collected three hits Saturday, highlighted by a solo homer in the ninth inning that ultimately went to waste in a high-scoring loss. The catcher has carved out solid playing time this month and has thrived with it, batting .448 with three doubles, three homers and nine RBI across nine games since Aug. 2.