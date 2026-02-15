Hansen is being eased into a throwing program during spring training due to left shoulder soreness that he first developed a few weeks ago, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hansen doesn't have structural damage in the shoulder, but he'll be slow-played in camp until he feels fully healthy. The southpaw made 26 starts for Double-A Springfield in 2025, finishing with a 3.93 ERA and 123:37 K:BB over 137.1 innings. Once healthy, Hansen could move up to Triple-A Memphis for the upcoming season.