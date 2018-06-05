Guilmet had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Guilmet will join the Cardinals after posting an impressive 0.93 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB across 29 innings with the Redbirds. Given his lack of major-league experience, he'll likely start out in a lower-leverage role with the big club, but he could work himself into a more prominent role if his minor-league success translates and he's able to stick in the majors. Greg Garcia was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding roster move, while Steve Baron was designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories