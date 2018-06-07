Guilmet was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Guilmet only spent two days with the major-league team after getting his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. He appeared in both games while in St. Louis, but allowed five earned runs off seven hits while striking out three in two combined innings of relief. He will report back to Memphis unless claimed by another organization off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories