Guilmet signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Guilmet hasn't seen action in an MLB game since 2015, when he split five contests between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee. However, the Cardinals are going to bring him in on a minor-league deal, which should allow the 30-year-old pitcher a chance to join St. Louis for spring training. All that said, Guilmet is unlikely to make much of an impact in terms of fantasy value heading into 2018.