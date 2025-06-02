Mathews (shoulder) was activated from Triple-A Memphis' 7-day injured list Saturday.
After missing more than a month of action with left shoulder inflammation, Mathews tossed five scoreless innings with an 8:0 K:BB in two rehab outings before being activated. His first outing back in the Memphis rotation didn't go as well, as he yielded two runs with a 3:3 K:BB over 2.2 frames Saturday. The southpaw has permitted nine runs with a 10:18 K:BB in 13 innings covering four starts with Memphis this season, so he'll be looking to get back on track in June now that he has hopefully put his shoulder issue behind him.
