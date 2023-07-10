The Cardinals have selected Mathews with the 122nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Though he chose not to sign with the Rays as a 19th-round pick in 2022, Mathews was able to push his way into the fourth round in 2023 after a standout season at Stanford. At 6-foot-5 and 188 pounds, the left-hander has a solid build and effectively mixes four pitches. With a modest fastball that typically sits in the lower 90s, Mathews relies on some deception to find success. His most reliable offering is a low-80s changeup that generates a good amount of swings and misses while also yielding grounders. Because he's not a power pitcher, Mathews could struggle to continue posting high strikeout rates at the higher levels of the minors, so he may project as more of a back-end starter if and when he eventually reaches the majors.