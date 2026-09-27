Mathews (2-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Mathews was handed an early 2-0 lead, but he gave up an RBI single to Jackson Chourio in the third before yielding a two-run homer to Brice Turang in the fifth in what turned out to be the game-winning runs for the Brewers. Saturday was the fourth time in nine major-league starts that Mathews fanned at least seven batters, and the 25-year-old southpaw showed he could handle himself in the big leagues since making his MLB debut Aug. 1. He'll end the 2026 campaign with a 3.83 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 49.1 innings.