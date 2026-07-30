Cardinals' Quinn Mathews: Joining big-league rotation soon?

Mathews is no longer listed among the upcoming probable pitchers at Triple-A Memphis and could join the Cardinals' rotation soon, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Mathews had been scheduled to start Thursday, but he's now not listed among Memphis' probables through Sunday. The left-hander could enter the Cardinals' rotation as soon as this weekend in Toronto, taking the spot of Dustin May, who is expected to be traded before Monday's deadline. Mathews has been on a roll at Memphis, authoring a 1.55 ERA and 59:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings since the beginning of June.