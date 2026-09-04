Mathews allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

It wasn't an easy outing for Mathews, as he needed 99 pitches to complete five innings and threw only 52 of those offerings for strikes. He logged just one clean frame but wasn't scored upon until he uncorked a wild pitch to allow a run to cross the plate in the fifth inning. The four walks were a career high, but Mathews would have come away with a second straight victory if Riley O'Brien hadn't blown a save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Mathews has shown some flashes during his first five MLB starts but is just 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 24.2 innings. He's slated to make his next start in San Francisco.