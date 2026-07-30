Cardinals' Quinn Mathews: Making MLB debut Saturday

Matthews will start Saturday in Toronto, which will be his MLB debut, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matthews was removed as an upcoming probable pitcher in Triple-A Memphis for Thursday, which hinted at his promotion. While the call-up is yet to be announced, he appears set to take a big league mound Saturday. He has been stellar in Triple-A over the past two months since June hit with a 1.55 ERA across 52.1 innings. It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals will trade a player such as Dustin May as the trade deadline looms Monday to create space for Matthews.