The Cardinals reassigned Mathews to minor-league camp Sunday.

Though Mathews is regarded as one of St. Louis' top pitching prospect, he was always facing an uphill battle to win a spot in the Opening Day rotation after having made just four starts above the Double-A level. The 24-year-old southpaw should still make his MLB debut at some point in 2025, but for now, the Cardinals will send him to minor-league camp to open up more innings in Grapefruit League play for other rotation candidates. He'll continue to stay in a starter's schedule at minor-league camp, with Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com noting that Mathews will cover three innings Sunday in a game on the back fields.