Mathews didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington, striking out three while allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings.

CJ Abrams popped a two-run shot off Mathews in the sixth inning, but the hurler was still able to hang in there Sunday for a quality start. The rookie southpaw is potentially working his way into the Cardinals' pitching plans for 2027, either posting a quality start or tossing at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in five consecutive outings. His final appearance of the year is slated to come in Milwaukee, where he'll bring a decent 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB over 44.1 innings.