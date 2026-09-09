Mathews (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Mathews served up solo home runs to Bryce Eldridge and Christian Koss over the first two innings of the game. While Mathews was able to settle in from there, he didn't get enough run support. This was the rookie southpaw's first quality start in the majors. He's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 30.2 innings through six starts. Mathews is lined up for a rematch against the Giants in St. Louis early next week.