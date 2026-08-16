Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Cardinals' Quinn Mathews: Returning to start Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Cardinals will recall Mathews from Triple-A Memphis to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds in Cincinnati, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews will make his second career big-league start after he tossed five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters in his major-league debut Aug 1. versus Toronto. The southpaw has produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 99 innings in 21 starts with Memphis this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!