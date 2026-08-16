Cardinals' Quinn Mathews: Starting Game 1 Monday

Mathews will be called up from Triple-A Memphis and start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews will make his second career big-league start after he tossed five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters in his major-league debut Aug 1. versus Toronto. The southpaw has produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 99 innings in 21 starts with Triple-A Memphis this season.