Mathews has a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 16.2 innings over his last three starts for Triple-A Memphis.

Mathews has failed to meet expectations this season, logging an 18 percent walk rate and 1.65 WHIP in 65 innings at Triple-A with an early-season shoulder injury mixed in. However, this most recent stretch is his best stretch of the season, so it would at least seem that he is healthy and making progress with his shoddy control.